Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Can Now Drive Lamborghinis In The Game: Here's How

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile has announced a collaboration with supercar brand Lamborghini to bring new vehicles to the game. The update has already started rolling out for users and they have to open a Lamborghini crate in order to get Lamborghini cars. The crate will include eight new skins, out of which, two will be hidden skins that users will get access to after collecting the first six skins. These skins are vehicle skins and include some limited edition Lamborghini cars.

The skins included in the Lamborghini crate are Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde, Lamborghini Estoque Oro, and Lamborghini Urus Pink. Further, there are two hidden skins that players will get access to upon collecting all the six skins. After collecting all the six skins, players will get access to a hidden page of the secret exchange store. Here, they will receive a hidden Lamborghini skin. After claiming this, users will be led to the second hidden skin. This will be on a second page that can be opened by clicking the button on the top left corner of the event shop in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Battlegrounds Mobile India March Update Is Here: Holi Theme, New Background And More

Apart from this, two Lamborghini skins are available via an in-game event named Lucky Spin - Speed Drift. Here, Battlegrounds Mobile India players can win a lucky medal that can be exchanged for Lamborghini vehicle skins.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

This is the fourth time Krafton is partnering with a premium car maker. The company has previously partnered with companies like McLaren, Tesla, and Koenigsegg. The collaboration with Lamborghini marks the fouth such partnership for Battlegrounds Mobile India make Krafton.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.