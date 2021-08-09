Battlegrounds Mobile India Users Who Faced Issues With Bundle Are Getting Free Rewards: How To Claim

PUBG Mobile’s Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India has been a hit in the Indian market since its launch earlier this year. Battlegrounds Mobile India users, between July 13 and July 16 had issues with purchasing the Daily Special Bundle within the game. The game is now giving rewards to those players via an in-game mail. Krafton, the developers behind Battlegrounds Mobile India, has shared the details of the rewards on the official website stating that the rewards have started appearing for the players who faced issues while purchasing the Daily Special Bundle. Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched on July 2 in India, and was available for early access a few days before that.

Krafton has said on its website that those who experienced issues while purchasing the Daily Special Bundle between July 13 and July 16 will now start getting their rewards in an in-game email. The rewards have been categorised in two categories - Those who purchased less than 5 times and Those who purchased more than 5 times. Those who purchased less than 5 times will get three items per purchase - 8 UC (in-game currency), one Classic Crate Coupon, and five Silver. This means if a user made two purchases, they will get a total of 16 UC, two Classic Crate Coupons, and 10 Silver, and so on and so forth. Those who made more than five purchases will get the same rewards, along with a Fortune Pack. Here, however, it doesn’t directly correspond with the number of purchases and players will get one less set of rewards depending on the number of purchases. For example, a person who had tried to purchase 7 Daily Special Bundles between July 13 and July 16 will only get six of the abovementioned reward sets.

Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to cross 50 million downloads on Android, as the company announced rewards in anticipation of hitting the milestone. The game has still not been launched on iOS and there is no solid word as to when we can expect the PUBG Mobile’s India version to land on iOS.

