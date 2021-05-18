Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Begin for PUBG Mobile Fans on Android: How to Register

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is PUBG Mobile’s India-specific avatar, is now available to pre-register in the country. Fans can pre-register the action title via the Google Play app store, and it remains unclear whether the game will initially launch on iOS too. At the moment, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s developer Krafton is yet to announce its official release date. However, as the South Korean developer continues to announce new developments, the official launch seems imminent. According to the game’s Google Play listing, Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to be a battle royale game where multiple players “employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds," similar to the original PUBG Mobile India that was banned in September 2020 owing to security threats. The game description further notes that the title is “made for Indians" with region-specific updates. The company adds users with phones running Android 5.1.1 and above and with at least 2GB of RAM can access the game.

The size of the game will vary with the smartphone. To register Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans can head to the Google Play listing and click on the “pre-register" button. It would allow fans to get a real-time notification when the title is available to download. Notably, to unregister, users will need to select the same button. Earlier, the developer stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India would offer a “world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience," adding that fans can also enjoy “exclusive in-game events like outfits" and other tournaments. However, gamers who frequently participated in international PUBG Mobile events through the game would be disheartened to note that Krafton has already confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India. Therefore, it is likely that the game will function like Game for Peace, the parallel port of the game that Krafton operates in China.

