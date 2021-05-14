Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Begin May 18 for PUBG Mobile Fans on Android

PUBG Mobile India recently changed its avatar to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and its developer, Krafton, says the long-awaited pre-registrations for the title will go live on May 18. The pre-registration will start via the Google Play app store, and interested fans will simply need to click on the “Pre-Register" button, following which users’ rewards would be automatically available to claim during game launch. Similar to the original PUBG Mobile India, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will be free-to-play with some tweaks for the Indian audiences. The title will feature the popular Sanhok map, the company recently revealed. Sanhok was added to PUBG Mobile in September 2018, and it sits alongside other popular maps like Erangel and Miramar maps that are bigger in space.

It remains unclear whether the Battlegrounds Mobile India will arrive on iOS-running devices. The original PUBG Mobile remained a popular choice on both Android and iOS. South Korea based Krafton that severed ties with China’s Tencent Games for the reintroduction of PUBG India, has set up a dedicated website for the upcoming mobile title. The website contains the latest developments and an official revamped logo. Earlier, the developer stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India would offer a “world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience," adding that fans can also enjoy “exclusive in-game events like outfits" and other tournaments. However, gamers who frequently participated in international PUBG Mobile events through the game would be disheartened to note that Krafton has already confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India. Therefore, it is likely that the game will function like Game for Peace, the parallel port of the game that Krafton operates in China. The move is aimed at ensuring online security, and a spokesperson had said, “With privacy and data security being a top priority, [Battlegrounds Mobile India] will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here."

The original PUBG Mobile India was banned in the country in September 2020 after the central government deemed it a threat to India’s online security. The government had also banned over 200 other apps including some popular choices such as TikTok, CamScanner, PUBG Mobile Lite, and Alibaba. The return of the game was announced back in October 2020; however, several reports had claimed that developers continue to face hurdles from the government. The new announcement over its pre-registration hint at its imminent launch in the country.

