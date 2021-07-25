Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) - the new PUBG Mobile avatar is getting a new patch that fixes several known issues. According to the mobile game’s developer Krafton, the latest patch addresses the errors that caused the game to get stuck while wearing Unicorn-set outfits. Users who reported forced-shut down of the mobile title when accessing the season menu are also getting a fix. Other issues such as “sound from other players’ Tesla vehicle being very low" and “buggy vehicle in the Mission Ignition mode" are also being addressed. The developer still asks users to report errors by contacting Customer Service to improve the game. Users will need to provide details such as character ID, device information (Model, RAM, CPU) after heading to Settings > Basic > Customer Service. The latest patch comes days after

Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers were reportedly facing issues following the BGMI Season 20 update that rolled out earlier this month. BGMI season 20 comes with new modes, weapons, and rankings, along with a new Royale Pass mission. Krafton also introduced a new weapon called MG3, which can hold up to 75 bullets with each reload with the July 2021 update. The same weapon replaces the M249 machine gun that was found in the supply airdrop crates. Improvements in graphics settings have been announced for some low-end devices, with more options coming soon.

Meanwhile, BGMI is yet to debut on iOS, and the company has not yet shared any concrete details. The PUBG-remake is enjoying quite a popularity in India that crossed over one crore (10 million) downloads on Google Play less than a month after the official launch. BGMI’s latest achievement isn’t exactly surprising, as the original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban in September 2020 for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

