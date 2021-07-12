Battlegrounds Mobile India’s (BGMI) publisher Krafton has announced that its new India-specific PUBG Mobile avatar has surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release. The action title debuted in India on July 2 only on the Google Play app store, while the Apple App Store availability remains unclear. Naturally, the new registration numbers are achieved only via Google Play. In a press note, Krafton further adds that BGMI saw a peak of 16 million daily active users, and 2.4 million peak concurrent users. Its rankings on Google Play have also noticeably increased since launch, and at the time of writing this article, Battlegrounds Mobile India is at top of the ‘Top Free Games’ list. Krafton further claims that BGMI Launch Party that took place on July 8 via its official YouTube channel, had a concurrent viewership peak of around 500,000 on the first day.

Speaking more over the development, Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile India at Krafton said the company hopes to grow and further develop together with India’s video gaming and esports industry. The South Korea-based gaming company also plans to host Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments to expand its reach among users. BGMI’s latest achievement isn’t exactly surprising, as the original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban in September 2020 for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Meanwhile, BGMI will soon get its first major update since its Android launch. According to the company, players will be able to use a new weapon called MG3 that can hold up to 75 bullets with each reload. The same weapon replaces the M249 machine gun that was found in the supply airdrop crates. The update also brings a new mode called Mission Ignition on BGMI, and the theme includes six regions of Erangel, such as Transit Centre, Georgopol, and Tech Centre. Users can also avail of the Riot Sheild that helps against bullets.

