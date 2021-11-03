Battlegrounds Mobile India is going through a login change. The game is putting an end to Facebook (now Meta) logins in the embedded bowser of Android devices starting November 5. The change will only affect Android users initially, developer Krafton announced. This means that those who have been using Facebook to log in to the game will need to have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone in order to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The company, in a post on its website, said that this change is due to a policy update in the Facebook software development kit (SDK). Battlegrounds Mobile India users are advised to download the Facebook app in order to log in successfully in to the game. If they fail to do so, their Battlegrounds Mobile India account will be disabled after November 5. Only Android users will be affected by this change and iOS users remain unaffected. Battlegrounds Mobile India had announced this change earlier but the exact date was not known till now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India received an update earlier this week that brought Payload 2.0 mode to the game. The new mode, that comes as a tweaked version of the original Payload 2.0, was announced as a part of the October update last month. The Payload 2.0 mode brings armoured cars and helicopters, equipped with “Super Weapons" to make Battlegrounds Mobile India’s gameplay more interesting for gamers. The new update also brings a virus infection mode where you have to deal with zombies.

