Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 Coming This Month: All New Game Modes Including Halloween Special

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will soon receive an update that will bring various new features for the famous Battle Royale game. The update, 1.6.5 has been teased by Krafton through an Instagram post. Many new features have already been rolled out while some will be released within this month. Krafton has also announced that it has banned more than 81,000 accounts for cheating violations during the first week of October. The company said that the 1.6.5 update is coming this month, but did not give a specific date.

Krafton has also teased a video that explains the update and the new modes. Out of the features shown in the video, Metro Royale: Reunion mode was made available last month. Further, the Vikendi map was added on October 8. There is a Runic Power mode that will be available for players starting today. Players have the option to select between three runes - Arctic, Flame, and Wind - at the spawn islan. On October 22, Battlegrounds Mobile India will get the Survive till Dawn mode. In this, players will need to fen off Zombies in the Erangel map, and there are a few rewards if the players defeat the zombies and their boss.

There is a Payload 2.0 mode that is reportedly scheduled to release on October 31. In this mode, helicopters and armed cars are equipped with powerful weapons such as AT4-A Laser Missile and an RPG. The Virus Infection, Halloween mode will be available on Battlegrounds Mobile India starting October 31. This mode will consist of three rounds where players will be divided into the zombie or human teams at random. Here, zombies must infect humans and humans will have to defend themselves.

Separately, Krafton has also announced that it has banned 81,049 accounts on the account of misconduct or cheating between October 1 and October 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.