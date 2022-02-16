Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.8.5 Brings New Team Death Match Map, Characters And More

Popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new update that includes a Team Death Match map to the popular battle royale game. The February 1.8.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India brings the new map named Santorini that comes as the first 8×8 Team Death Match map. The 1.8.5 update also brings new features and gameplay changes that include the ability to recall teammates in the game, and use a vending machine for supplies.

With the new update, the publisher has also added new characters to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This comes as part of a new collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen, and it will be rolled out in Erangel and Livik. The Santorini map allows 16 players to face off against each other and BGMI allows gamers to participate in 4-on-4 matches as well, with more players allowed to join in. Gamers will also have access to preset weapons in the new Santorini map along with Arena Training, Krafton has said.

The four new characters in the game include Megumi, Satoru, Yuuji, and Nobara from anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. This comes as part of a new collaboration rolling out in Erangel and Livik maps today. In the game, players will also be able to interact with these characters and will be able to select Jujutsu Kaisen theme mode in ranked match by tapping the arrow button on Erangel and Livik, according to a teaser video shared by Krafton.

With the latest update, Krafton has also added locked treasure boxes in the game with loot items, as part of the latest collaboration. Gamers can locate these bozes to find rare ingredients that can be exchanged for rewards and achievements, according to Krafton.

