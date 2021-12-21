Battlegrounds Mobile India Update Brings Christmas Special Events, New Modes, Items, More

PUBG Mobile’s India version, Battlegrounds Mobile India has received a new update with version 1.8. The new update brings new game modes and seasonal events for the Battle Royale game and is already live on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. With the version 1.8 update, the developer has added various in-game events and community events celebrating Christmas. As part of the update, Krafton has also brought a “React Survival" mode, and has re-opened six of the most popular game modes in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Let us take a look at all that’s coming with the Christmas-special update of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As part of the update, Krafton has added a new “React Survival" mode to the game. Here, players will wear blue tracksuits with unique numbers. In “React Survival" mode, players will engage in a Squid Games-inspired Red Light and Green Light game, where the objective is to reach the finish line without being detected by a giant Rabbit. This mode can be accessed from the arcade mode. Further, players will have the option to create custom rooms to play with their friends.

The new 1.8 update also reopens six popular game modes. These include the “Metro Royale Mode" which allows users to loot items before the match begins. The “Survive Till Dawn Mode" enables players to kill zombies and loot items from them. There is a humans vs zombies-like mode called “virus infection mode," and the “Heavy Machine Gun 2.0" mode features helicopters and armours vehicle-based combat. Finally, the “Run Theme Mode" grants players unique powers when they choose one of the three rune fragments.

The new update also brings a new Royale Pass that brings several themed weapon skins and costume sets. Players can purchase it for 360 UC, which will enable them to buy Snow Santa Monster Set, Snow Santa Monster UAZ, and Frozen Guardian Set - a Christmas special. A new Mythic Winter-themed RPM6 is now available for a limited time between December 20 to January 17 next year.

