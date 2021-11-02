Battlegrounds Mobile India Update Brings Payload 2.0 Mode, Virus Infection Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile has received its latest update that brings Payload 2.0 mode to the game. The new mode, that comes as a tweaked version of the original Payload 2.0, was announced as a part of the October update last month. The Payload 2.0 mode brings armoured cars and helicopters, equipped with “Super Weapons" to make Battlegrounds Mobile India’s gameplay more interesting for gamers. The new update also brings a virus infection mode where you have to deal with zombies.

Krafton announced the arrival of Payload 2.0 via an Instagram post. The new mode brings a special revival system that can be used to bring back any of your fallen teammates. Users will also get armoured vehicles in Payload 2.0. Krafton, in its post, claims that there is a “more intensive and thrilling survival battle experience" in Payload 2.0. Users can find the new game mode in the EvoGround tab.

Apart from Payload 2.0, there is a new mode that makes humans battle it out with zombies. Here, zombies attack humans in the game to infect them, whereas humans have to survive from undying zombies to win the battle. Zombies can also pick boosters or infect humans to reach level three and become ‘Zombie King’ in the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently got an October update that brought Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Runic Power, and Survive Till Dawn to the users. The game also received Diwali in-game events in order to celebrate the ongoing festive season with Indian mobile gamers.

