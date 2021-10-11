PUBG Mobile’s Indian version, Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting upgrades in the recent future. The developer Krafton has revealed the dates for upcoming India-specific events like Diwali and more. The updates will bring new maps, modes, and more events for users. Let us take a look at what all the developers have in store for us in the coming weeks.

The Metro Royale mode, which started on September 28 will end on November 16, according to Krafton. Apart from this, there is a Titan-Last Stand mode coming to the game on October 31 at 7:30AM IST and will end on November 16 - the same day as Metro Royale. Vikendi mode that started on October 8 will end on the same date as the other two. The Zombie: Survive Till Dawn Mode will start at 7:30AM IST on October 22 and will end on November 16 as well. There is also an Infection Mode coming to the game that will start at 7:30AM IST on October 31 and will end on the same date as others.

Apart from these, Payload 2.0 will also start on October 31 and has the same end date as others on November 16. There is also a Run Theme mode on Erangel that will start on October 15 at 7:30AM IST and will end on October 22 at 5:30AM IST. The same mode will start again on October 31 at 7:30AM IST and ends on 16 November itself.

Apart from events, Krafton is also bringing Diwali-based in-game events to the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a Lamp Exchange event from October 20 to November 9. Users can collect lamp items via in-game missions and can exchange them with permanent “Cool Cat set and a headbank," permanent “Rock Star-Mini14," and a Crate Coupon Scrap.

There is also a Diwali log-in event that will start from October 29 and go on till November 8, 2021. Users can log in to the game for 7 days and earn Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG.

