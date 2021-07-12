Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will soon get its first major update since its Android launch in India last month. According to the company, players will soon be able to use a new weapon called MG3 that can hold up to 75 bullets with each reload. The same weapon also replaces the M249 machine gun that was found in the supply airdrop crates. The July 2021 update will bring consumables to a particular spot for teammates, but players should be careful while using them. The update brings a new mode called Mission Ignition on BGMI, and the theme includes six regions of Erangel, such as Transit Centre, Georgopol, and Tech Centre. Users can also avail of the Riot Sheild that helps against bullets. BGMI players can further customise sensitivity for each gun to improve the gun recoil in-game. Improvements in graphics settings have been done for some low-end devices with more options coming soon. The company is yet to share details over the update’s availability.

Battlegrounds Mobile India‘s developer Krafton announced the updates across its social media channels. The company has also posted a preview on YouTube, available both in Hindi and English. Recently, Krafton announced that BGMI players could soon gear up for a new season called Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20. It brings changes to the ranking system, royal pass rollout, new abbreviations, and more. The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 19 will end on July 14, and the new season will start on the same day at 7:30 AM IST.

Meanwhile, BGMI is yet to debut on iOS, and the company has not yet shared any concrete details. The PUBG-remake is enjoying quite a popularity in India that crossed over one crore (10 million) downloads on Google Play less than a month after the official launch. BGMI’s latest achievement isn’t exactly surprising, as the original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban in September 2020 for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

