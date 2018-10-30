English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beats Celebrates 90th Anniversary of Mickey Mouse
Beats has joined forces with Disney to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the world's most famous mouse with a special edition of the Solo3 wireless headphones featuring images of the Disney mascot.
The headphones, which feature Mickey Mouse in his ionic pose, ship with a collectible pin and a custom felt case. Boosted by Apple's W1 chip, these wireless headphones promise battery life of up to 40 hours. Plus, Fast Fuel technology offers around three hours' playback from just five minutes' charge.
While they are optimized for Apple devices, the Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones are compatible with all smartphones. They also feature two microphones for hands-free calls and for directly controlling the headphones with voice commands via Siri.
The cushioned on-ear earcups are adjustable to ensure comfortable listening in all situations. Beats also promises effective buffering of outside noise for an immersive audio experience.
The Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are up for release November 11, 2018, priced $329.95. Mickey Mouse officially celebrates his 90th birthday, November 18.
