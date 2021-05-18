Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds Might Be In The Works: An AirPods 3 Rival from Apple?

Apple’s AirPods 3 have been constantly rumoured about since the past few months. As there has been too much focus on the company’s premier true wireless earphones, Apple has been working on another pair of TWS earphones under the covers under the Beats brand. According to a report in MacRumours, that cites images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 beta, the new TWS earphones may be called the Beats Studio Buds and are said to be unlike any previous Beats headphones that Apple has released. The Beats Studio Buds are small in design and are similar to other options from mainstream brands like Google and Samsung.

Images shared in the MacRumours report show mulitple colour options including black, white, and red. The images show an oval-shaped charging case with the Beats branding in the centre and an LED indicator below the Beats logo. The earbuds also feature the company’s logo have a more rounded shape that will allow the earbud to sit better in an ear. There is no word as to when the Beats Studio Buds may release, but given that the images are showing in current beta, it could be shortly after the launch of the next iOS version.

Beats Studio Buds ‘charging’ pic.twitter.com/8jzg7IeCnt— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

This comes at a time when reports expect Apple to launch the third generation of its popular AirPods. Some reports recently have said that Apple may launch the next AirPods as soon as today. Apple may also unveil the Apple Music HiFI music tier for the music streaming app for Android and iOS. It is reported that the new streaming plan will bring more advanced audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio to deliver a better listening experience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here