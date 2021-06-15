Beats Studio Buds TWS Earphones Launched With Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Specs & More

After much speculation and many rumours, Apple-owned audio brand Beats has launched its latest true wireless earphones - the Beats Studio Buds. The new TWS earphones have been launched in the US and Canada, with the pre-orders already going live. The Beats Studio Buds have been priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,000) and have been launched in three colour options - white, red, and black. The Beats Studio Buds have a more traditional TWS design as compared to the brand’s first true wireless earphones, the Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds - there are no ear hooks on these, nor any stems, in order to provide a more lightweight, comfortable fit.

The Beats Studio Buds will be sold via Amazon and Best Buy and will be available in stores starting June 24. The earbuds come with features like active noise cancellation (ANC), IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and up to five hours of battery life on a single charge (eight hours with ANC turned off). Each earbud can be used independently and the Beats Studio Buds use USB type-C for charging and do not have wireless charging. The earbuds come with 8.2-millimeter drivers, and the company claims that users can expect an “outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so that users can hear every note."

Beats is supporting both iOS and Android features with the Studio Buds. On iPhone, users get the easy setup option like Apple AirPods and Control Center integration. Apple users can also make hands-free “Hey Siri" commands. On Android, Beats works with Fast Pair and Google’s Find My Device feature.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here