Beeper Is a New App That Keeps All Your Messaging Apps in One Place: Here's How It Works

Beeper is a new platform that brings all your messaging apps together in one place. Created by the founder of Pebble smartwatches, Eric Migicovsky, Beeper is an effort to brings all your messaging apps into a single place. The app acts as a central hun for 15 major messaging apps or services and works on a monthly payment basis, where users need to pay $10 (Rs 730 by direct conversion) per month in order to keep all their messaging apps in one place. Perhaps the most interesting thing that Beeper may be able to do is run iMessage on Android. While announcing the new app, founder Eric Migicovsky said that Beeper allows iMessage to work even on Android, Windows, and Linux, but it involves using "some trickery."

Beeper was previously known as NovaChat it works on all platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. Messages are connected to the app using Matrix, which is an open-source federated messaging protocol and acts as a bridge for each messaging client. The 15 major messaging apps that Beeper includes currently are WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Slack, Messenger, SMS, Discord, Skype, IRC, Twitter DMs, Apple iMessage, and Google Hangouts. Each of these apps feed their messages into a single location and users can respond to messages on all these apps from within Beeper itself.

New app alert: I've been working on Beeper for a while and today we're launching! It's a single app to chat on iMessage, WhatsApp, and 13 other networks. Been using it as my default chat client for the last 2 years and there is NO going back. Check it out https://t.co/vjAtnYvdhS pic.twitter.com/rJ39rPFixb — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) January 20, 2021

In the FAQs page on Beeper's website, the company says that figuring out how iMessages will work on Android and Windows was tough to figure out. Beeper has two ways of enabling Android, Windows and Linux users to use iMessage - it sends each user a Jailbroken iPhone with the Beeper app installed. This acts as bridge to iMessage, or if users have a Mac that is always connected to the internet, they can install the Beeper Mac app which will act as a bridge. For users who have no Apple devices, Migicovsky said that the company plans to upcycle older iPhone that have been jailbroken to send to paid customers.

While the new platforms sounds quite good, the Beeper website does not give any information on encryption. However, since the app is currently in its early stages and is not available for everyone yet, it is not known if providing information on encryption is on the plan for Beeper. Beeper asks prospective users to fill out a form on its website in order to get an invitation.