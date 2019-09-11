Before You Make Kidney Jokes, Here’s How Much the Slightly Old iPhones Will Cost

Apple announced three new iPhones yesterday bringing in the all-new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The arrival of the new variants also means that the older models will witness a price cut, and indeed they have. Apple has announced a price cut for its existing lineup right from the iPhone 7 to last year’s iPhone XS.

Here’s how the new pricing stands:

Last year’s range, included the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. While the former two have received a price cut, the XS Max pricing isn’t available on the Apple India website. The iPhone XR is now available for Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage option while the iPhone XS starts at Rs 89,900. Strange enough, the older iPhone X is still retailing at Rs 91,900 for the base variant.

iPhone XR 64GB - Rs 49,900

iPhone XR 128GB - Rs 54,900

iPhone XS 64GB - Rs 89,900

iPhone XS 256GB - Rs 1,03,900

iPhone X 64GB - Rs 91,900

iPhone X 256GB - Rs 1,06,900

Launched alongside the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 has also witnessed a price cut and is now available for Rs 39,900 for the 64GB base model. The iPhone 8 Plus on the other hand starts at Rs 49,900. The iPhone 7 Plus also goes down to Rs 37,900 while the iPhone 7 will be priced at Rs 29,900.

iPhone 8 64GB - Rs 39,900

iPhone 8 128GB - Rs 44,900

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB - Rs 49,900

iPhone 8 Plus 128GB - Rs 54,900

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB - Rs 37,900

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB - Rs 42,900

iPhone 7 32GB - Rs 29,900

iPhone 7 128GB - Rs 34,900

