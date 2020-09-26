Beijing Autoshow: Demand Rebound, EV Boom Mix With Murky Outlook

BEIJING: China’s auto market has rebounded smartly from the COVID-19 crash in recent months, especially for high-end cars, but questions about the durability of that recovery will hang over the Beijing autoshow, starting on Saturday.

A rare industry event being held in person during the pandemic, the show marks a triumph for the world’s biggest car market, pummelled from late last year as lockdowns froze activity in the world’s second-biggest economy, where the disease erupted.

This show will be a far cry from the usual ebullience as fewer attend, new models are scant and prospects remain uncertain.

Among the bright spots: the Chinese market’s sharp bounce since April, strong demand for midsize to large luxury vehicles and a flood of interest – and investment – in electric vehicles.

China’s auto sales rose 11.6% in August from a year earlier, the fifth straight rise after plunging on coronavirus lockdowns. When almost all residents were told to stay home in February, sales collapsed a record 79% to their lowest since 2005.

The “Golden September, Silver October” period is off to a good start, according to preliminary data, with passenger car sales up 12% in the first 20 days of September.

The rebound means this year’s sales will fall less than 10%, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimates, better than its May forecast of a 15% to 25% decline.

Much of the upturn is driven by sales of larger passenger cars by such makers as Daimler and BMW , boosted by new models, automakers’ discounts and a broader economic recovery.

Premium vehicles accounted for a record 15% of the Chinese market in August, up from around 10% for all of last year, said the China Passenger Car Association.

Electric vehicles are also providing buzz to the Beijing show, as a boom in Tesla shares has propelled interest in China, where EV startups like Nio , Xpeng , Li Auto