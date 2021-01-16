Being Part of Google Will Allow Us to Innovate Faster, Make Better Products: FitBit CEO

Google recently completed its acquisition of wearables company FitBit yesterday. The acquisition comes amid investigations against the deal in Australia and the US over concerns of Google making a monopoly in the Android wearables space. Google had earlier won an EU antitrust approval for its Fitbit bid after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers’ health-related data. Right after Google completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of FitBit, the wearable company's CEO James Park has sent out an open letter saying that their data will be protected by Google.

In his letter, Park said that the Google acquisition will help FitBit "innovate faster, provide more choices, and make even better products." He also reiterated FitBit's promise on privacy and said that the devices will continue to work with both Android and iOS smartphones. "I’m writing today to let you know that Fitbit is now officially part of Google. It’s an incredibly exciting moment for us as a company and for our Fitbit community of users around the globe," the letter said.

Wow. A 14 year journey enters a new chapter. So many emotions but thank you to my co-founder Eric, everyone at @fitbit, and all of our users who were on the journey with us https://t.co/xvPdxph4Ol — James Park (@parkjames) January 14, 2021

In his letter, Park also went into the history of FitBit, on how far the company has come in the past 13 years. He said that the company was founded with one simple goal in mind - to make everyone in the world healthier. Park said that since shipping the original Fitbit tracker in 2009, the company has sold more than 120 million devices in over 100 countries.

"In some cases, we heard from our users that we even helped save lives. Together, we’ve taken 275 trillion steps and logged over 15 billion hours of sleep," Park said.

Further, he expressed excitement for the brand's time ahead. "This is just the beginning because becoming part of the Google family means we can do even more to inspire and motivate you on your journey to better health. We’ll be able to innovate faster, provide more choices, and make even better products to support your health and wellness needs."

"I have no doubt that this acquisition will create so many opportunities. But I also want you to know that many of the things you know and love about Fitbit will remain the same. We’ll stay committed to doing what’s right, to putting your health and wellness at the center of everything we do and to offering a no-one-size-fits-all approach with choices that work across both Android and iOS," Park said in his letter.

Further, the FitBit co-founder thanked users for "letting the company be a part of their lives and their healthy journey."