Believe It Or Not, Xiaomi Has a New Logo and It Has Been Under Development Since 2017!

Believe it or not, Xiaomi has gone through a slight rebranding. The company announced a new logo on Tuesday, which changes houses the “Mi" inside a squircle instead of a square. During a presentation (where the company also unveiled the Mi Mix Fold), Xiaomi spent 20 minutes explaining the “new" logo. In a press release, the company said that the new logo has been designed by world-renowned designer, professor of Musashino Art University and the President of the Nippon Design Center (NDC), Kenya Hara. The company said that the new logo is more aesthetically pleasing and that corporate color remains orange to continue to convey the liveliness and youthfulness of Xiaomi. Black and silver will also be used as supplemental colors to accommodate high-end product line applications, Xiaomi said.

During the presentation, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also addressed the fact that the logo remains largely the same, even after the rebranding. He was quoted as saying during the presentation, that the company “didn’t just change the shape from square to round" but also changed “the internal spirit as well as the mentality of the brand." Xiaomi further said that the shape of the new logo can be described using mathematical equations and that it took Xiaomi a long time to pick the right shape (the rebranding process started in 2017).

Xiaomi considered several shapes for its logo. The company’s CEO explained that the new logo is a part of a bigger overhaul of Xiaomi’s “brand identity" overseen by Hara (the designer). Xiaomi said that Hara proposed a very crucial design concept for Xiaomi – Alive. “He believes Xiaomi’s innovative technology has brought convenience and offers people the ability to have optimal control of their lives, and can accommodate any changes in the environment. “Alive" interprets Xiaomi’s philosophy from a visual perspective, giving the brand a visual image full of life: people are alive - technology is created by people - technology, thus, is also alive. Technology will always serve the needs of life," Xiaomi said in a release.