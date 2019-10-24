Belkin Has Accessories For The Apple iPhone 11 Lineup Well And Truly in Place

Consumer electronics company Belkin has unveiled its extensive line-up of accessories for the Apple iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro smartphones. The new line of accessories includes pretty much every usage scenario, including music, charging and protection for your new iPhone. Belkin says that these premium accessories for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available online on Amazon India and at select Apple Premium resellers offline.

The new accessories include the the Rockstar Headphones with Lightning Connector, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, Boost Charge USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector, the ScreenForce Tempered Glass Screen Protection and the ScreenForce InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection. “The latest collection of tech accessories from Belkin is symbolic of our style and classy functionality. The products are designed to support the Apple ecosystem and are a must have for all iPhone users,” says Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India.

The Rockstar Lightning Headphones are priced at Rs 4,999 while the ScreenForce Tempered Glass and the ScreenForce InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection cost Rs 2,999 each. The USB Power Delivery standard compatible Boost Charge USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector is priced at Rs 2,499 while the 10-watt fast charging Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad costs Rs 4,499 at the moment.

In 2018, Foxconn merged with Belkin International, which brought brands including Linksys, Wemo and Phyn under one roof.

