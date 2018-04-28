English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Belkin Launches iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X Wireless Charging Pad at Rs 6,999

Belkin says that it conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behaviour and purchasing preferences of users while designing the product.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
Belkin Launches iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X Wireless Charging Pad at Rs 6,999
Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad for Apple iPhones. (Image: Belkin)
US-based mobile accessories manufacturer Belkin has unveiled a new "Boost Up" wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with its latest "Qi" technology. Priced at Rs 6,999, the wireless charger will be available on Amazon and Apple resellers from April 30, the company said in a statement. The device is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices.

Belkin says that it conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behaviour and purchasing preferences of users while designing the product. The company developed its first products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc -- Apple's first portable computer -- to a printer.

Apple recently introduced its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition in India. The new iPhone editions come in a striking Red colour and aimed at helping people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. Apple for the past 11 years has had a partnership with (RED) and has supported HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of our (RED) products. Upon each sale of the (PRODUCT) RED, Apple sends a contribution to the Global Fund. The Global Fund uses 100 percent of this money to finance HIV/AIDS programs.

Also read iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone

As per a recent report, Apple might be in the process of making a set of a wireless headset for both Augmented Reality (AR) as well as Virtual Reality (VR). The headset is expected to feature in 2020.

Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
