Belkin Unveils the 'Smallest' 60W USB-C GaN Wall Charger for Laptops, Tablets & Smartphones

Belkin has announced the launch of the smallest 60W USB-C GaN wall charger that can power up a host of devices including the Apple MacBook Pro, Ipad Pro, and even the latest iPhone 12 series. The company claims that the new GaN power adapter is 53 percent smaller than standard 60W laptop chargers available in the market. The 60W USB-C GaN wall charger is the latest addition to the company's Boost Charge Pro lineup, and it is currently listed on the Belkin US website for $44.99 (approx 3,700). The company is yet to share the device's availability and sale details.

The Belkin 60W USB-C PD GaN wall charger as the name suggests uses a USB Type-C cable to connect to deliver fast charging solution. According to the US-based tech company, the 60W charger can power up the MacBook Pro 15 from 0 to 60 percent in 60 minutes while an iPhone 8 and above will take 30 minutes to attain a 50 percent charge. The power adapter leverages GaN technology (Gallium Nitride) that is an alternative to the traditional silicon chargers. With the GaN technology, the Belkin 60W USB-C PD GaN wall charger is touted to provide fast charging solutions more efficiently without overheating.

The new Belkin charger can even power up devices from any brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Google via cables with USB Type-C connectors at both ends. It can also charge laptops and tablets that support fast charging solution. The exact measurements of the device are currently unknown, but the device's poster reveals that it can easily fit in a small backpack.