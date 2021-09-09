BenQ GS2 Review: An Easy Fit Projector For The Outdoors Or Your Child’s Room

This is one projector that isn’t battling on specs, resolution, projection technology and the rest of the spec sheet. This is all about two very focused use-cases. One is outdoors. And one is your child’s room. For you, either or both may be relevant. The BenQ GS2 projector is adding that dollop of portability and simplicity which makes this an easier to use, simpler to maintain and strong core package that you’d want in your home. The cube-like design really gets your attention. It is a smart projector, mind you, with Android as its foundation, which means an entire world of on-board apps gets opened up for you. And battery power, for added flexibility. You can have the BenQ GS2 projector for around Rs 59,990 or lesser too, if you play the deals and credit card offers right.

The design of the BenQ GS2 projector is quite different from most mainstream projectors that you’d have seen. There is that definite hint of portability from the first glance, and at 1.6kg, it isn’t much heavier than quite a few 15.6-inch laptops. This thing has won many design awards, and that is absolutely not a surprise. There’s an HDMI input, a USB 2.0 port as well as USB-C and audio out on the projector. Other connectivity options include Wireless Projection from your Android phone, Apple iPhone and the PC as well. It is a splash proof build, quite relevant if you have a football match streaming outdoors and get caught in a sudden drizzle, albeit before you can pack up things and rush back inside. The design, with the integrated base, adds to the sense of balance and stability.

On the spec sheet, the BenQ GS2 projector won’t win many competitions. But then again, that’s not what it has set out to do either. This is a DLP projector that’s rated at 500 nits of brightness—that is quite enough for low lit areas but mind you, I did notice the peak brightness go down a bit when used on battery power instead of the mains. That is something you’d need to keep in mind if you’re using this outdoors and the status of the ambient light at the time. There are dual 2-watt audio speakers built-in but don’t expect these to power a spur of the moment movie or TV show binge watch session. There’s Bluetooth, which should let you set this up with a speaker too.

The native resolution of this DLP projector is 720p, which is 1280 x 720 pixels. This is basically taking 1080p signals too, for instance, and downgrading those. For what it offers, the BenQ GS2 projector follows through with pretty much delivering on that experience too. It is a fixed zoom projector and that means you’ll have to manually move this closer or further away from the wall or the screen to adjust the projection size you want. You’ll get a appreciably good projection experience up to around 70-inches projection size, with vivid colours. This projector also has auto focus. What the BenQ GS2 projector works with is Android as the basis of the built-in apps, but it isn’t Android TV or Google TV. In fact, this is more a fork for the projector with the Aptoide TV app store providing access to the world of video streaming apps. This gets you pretty much all the apps you’d want, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Kids and more.

Speaking of children and this as a projector in their room, there are a couple of features in the BenQ GS2 projector that really become relevant in that usage scenario. For instance, the BenQ GS2 has a sensor that detects for someone getting very close to its front side, when the lens is projecting something. The Eye-Protection sensor automatically shuts down the projection light if a child gets near the lens. Projector lens lights are bright and can be harmful, but a child wouldn’t realise that. This is something that often worries me about projectors, with an active little one at home running around, with the inquisitive mode active. Then there is something called the LumiExpert Technology, which much like the ambient brightness functionality in TVs, also detects the ambient lighting and adjusts the brightness of the BenQ GS2’s projection to reduce eye strain. There are detailed picture settings you can work your way through, including six predefined settings and one customizable user option.

The Last Word: A Uniquely Good Fit For What It Is Trying To Do

The BenQ GS2 projector isn’t a projector you’d buy as a piece in the home theater jigsaw. It is a unique proposition, allowing you to use the outdoors (such as a garden area or a nice big balcony) to be used for watching a match or a movie if the weather is nice. Or a simple and uncomplicated projector for your kid’s room, for catching up on online classes or educational and entertainment apps through the day. It is simple and uncomplicated, yet there is enough smartness that adds value to the money that you spend. The BenQ GS2 projector goes in competition with the Anker Nebula Mars 2, which is selling for around Rs 48,000 and makes do with a newer Android foundation to build on but the lens is rated a little lower at 300 lumens brightness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here