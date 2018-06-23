English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BenQ Launches TK800 DLP Sports Projector at Rs 1.99 Lakhs
The TK800 comes with two year onsite warranty across India.
BenQ TK800. (Image: News18.com)
BenQ has unveiled its new Home entertainment TK800 DLP sports projector at Rs 1.99 lakhs. The device has true 4K capabilities and has a brightness of 3000AL. The TK800 comes with a “Sports mode” and “Football mode”, which, as per the company, is ideal for better image and stadium-inspired experience. The new device is categorised under the company's Home Entertainment series as it supports projection up to 4K videos.
The BenQ TK800 comes with 8.3-million distinct pixels along with 3,840 x 2,160 UHD resolution. As per the company, the sports projector has a leading lamp life of up to 15,000 hours. The TK800 comes with two year onsite warranty across India. Additionally, the sports projector has a 4K upscaling function which converts 1080p resolution into a 4K viewing experience.
“Watching a sports match in 4K visuals with HDR with high resolution is a dream for any sports fanatic. With sports fever on rise currently, BenQ is ecstatic to bring 4K quality visuals with HDR, high brightness, and vivid colour to immerse gathered friends and family in the global spectacle with TK800. By giving first-hand experience our users is what makes the brand what it is today,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, in a statement.
The TK800 comes with a dedicated audio-visual modes for Sports. According to the company, the Sport Mode is ideal for indoor sports and prioritizes realistic skin tones, enhancing wood tones as well as offering vivid reds combined with balanced green and blues while the Football Mode preserves natural skin tones, intensifies the vibrant colours of the lush green grass on the pitch while simultaneously enhancing the clarity of the announcer’s commentary over the loud background noise of a cheering crowd.
