BenQ Launches Zowie XL2411P PC e-Sports Monitor in India For Rs. 27,500
Zowie XL2411P provides the features of the classic XL2411 monitor and adds the Display Port connector for enhanced connectivity the company said in a statement
BenQ Launches Zowie XL2411P PC e-Sports Monitor in India For Rs. 27,500 (image: BenQ)
Zowie, BenQ's eSports brand, announced today the launch of Zowie XL2411P monitor in India, further strengthening its XL series monitors for PC competitors. XL2411P provides the features of the XL2411 monitor and adds the Display Port connector for enhanced connectivity the company said in a statement. Colour Vibrance has also been added allowing colour to be fine-tuned to personal preference.
The Display Port allows the XL2411P to be used with graphic cards without a DVI connection. Color Vibrance aims to provide more precise color grading and also allows colour tone to be easily adjusted to personal preference.
Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India said. "We at ZOWIE continue to provide professional tournament-grade equipment to the eSports industry. Our XL series is specifically designed that guarantees the smoothest and the most responsive gameplay experience ever. With this new monitor, we continue to lead the charge for innovation and superior products in the gaming space."
Key Features of the Zowie XL2411P are:
- 1ms monitor with144Hz refresh rate delivers a very smooth gaming experience in FPS and MOBA games
- Black eQualizer for visual clarity in dark scenes.
- Color Vibrance gives you the flexibility to easily tune preferred color tone and makes color grading more defined
- Variety of input connectors, including DisplayPort, DVI-DL, HDMI and headphone jack
