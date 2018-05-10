BenQ TK800 Projector With Sports Mode Launched in India for Rs 1.99 Lakh

BenQ today launched the Home Entertainment TK800 DLP projector offering the 4K big-screen experience at Rs 1.99 Lakh. The HDR10 enabled TK800 DLP Projector is designed for brighter viewing spaces. Aimed at appealing sports enthusiasts around the world, TK800 delivers custom-tailored sports mode, and comes with an easy setup flexibility with modern style.“With the ongoing IPL and upcoming FIFA world cup, the sports fever is at an all-time high, TK800 is perfect to enjoy the world’s greatest sporting events at the comfort of your own living room with family and friends,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India. “With TK800, BenQ is bringing true 4K visuals with HDR, high brightness, and vivid color to gather with friends and family to immerse in the global spectacle. BenQ will continue to provide life-like experiences to its consumers through our enhanced technology.”Featuring true 4K 3840x2160 UHD resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels, TK800 uses projector-optimized HDR to enhance brightness and contrast range with one-step image optimization and automatic HDR natural color rendition.TK800 offers dedicated Football and Sport audio-visual modes to deliver experiences as if viewing in person. Football Mode preserves natural skin tones while intensifying lush green grass, simultaneously clarifying the announcer’s commentary among the cheering crowd of an open-air stadium. Sport Mode also prioritizes realistic skin shades while enhancing wood tones and vivid reds along with balanced greens and blues for indoor sports, with clear acoustical quality for the announcer’s voice and details such as squeaking sneakers, referee whistles, and ice scraping under skates.TK800 comes with a lamp life of upto 15000 hrs which is first time ever in any Home entertainment Projector. It is also supported by a 2 years onsite warranty across India.TK800’s CinemaMaster Audio+ 2 sound system is newly upgraded with a significantly wider frequency range and 5-watt power, utilizing sophisticated materials such as an aluminum driver diaphragm and resonant sound chambers for delicate details, pure vocals, and resounding bass.Powered by Digital Light Processing, the 2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar winning technology used in 90% of the world’s digital cinemas, TK800 delivers long-lasting picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity without maintenance or degradation.