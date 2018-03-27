English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

BenQ Unveils Zowie Gaming Mice - EC1-B, EC2-B With 3360 Sensor

Designed exclusively for right-handed users, both the mice aim to offer users a bigger room for wrist movements.

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
BenQ Unveils Zowie Gaming Mice - EC1-B, EC2-B With 3360 Sensor
Zowie EC1-B Gaming Mouse. (Image: BenQ)
ZOWIE, BenQ's eSports brand, announced today the launch of ZOWIE gaming mice EC1-B and EC2-B that come equipped with the 3360 sensor. These new gaming mice are aimed at competitive gamers and eSports fans.

The mice are identical except for their size, with EC1-B slightly larger than the EC2-B. In addition to a different sensor, the EC-B series also has a USB report rate switch with indicator lights at the bottom of the mouse, allowing for setting adjustment and a mouse rate check.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More

Designed exclusively for right-handed users, both the mice aim to offer users a bigger room for wrist movements. Two other changes in the EC-B series are the position of the DPI indicator light and the mouse feet. The DPI indicator light is now on the bottom of the mouse while the two large mouse feet have been replaced with four smaller ones.

BenQ have also collaborated with Valve and released CSGO version of EC-B series for fans of both CSGO.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
