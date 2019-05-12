BenQ W5700 Review: If Your Bank Balance Allows it, Don’t Wait For a Second Invitation

The battles between televisions and projectors has been ongoing. While the former bank on conventionality, the latter point to the undeniable flexibility. Slowly but surely, the market is changing. And the projectors are gaining significant traction among users who particularly want a larger screen size experience than what televisions may be able to manage. How much fun would it be to have a 150-inch life size screen to enjoy sports and movies on? A TV can’t do that for you, but a projector can. BenQ has always been one of the first names that come to mind when you think of projectors, and that is set to get reinforced with the new W5700 projector. It does cost a pretty penny, but one would imagine that for a projector priced at Rs 2,99,999 with all the modern bells and whistles that make for a pristine viewing experience, it isn’t exactly outlandish.A bit more on exactly what the BenQ W5700 packs in will either convince you about its potential, or make you feel bad for having spent so much money on a 55-inch smart TV just recently. This is a 4K projector, and thus has a native 3840 x 2160 resolution panel. The highlight however is the fact that the W5700 is a DLP projector with 8.3 million pixels joined together to give you the visuals that you see, and that means extreme detailing is on the cards. The BenQ W5700 supports the DCI-P3 colour standard, which means this can potentially reproduce more colours than most projectors can manage. In fact, BenQ assures us that each unit of the W5700 projector is calibrated at the factory itself to ensure that it is tuned to handle the Rec.709 and DCI-P3 colours with utmost accuracy. Last but not least, BenQ has focused on multiple high dynamic range (HDR) features to ensure that the W5700 is up to date as far as the requirements of the movie buffs are concerned.Setting this up is a breeze. This has two HDMI inputs, two USB ports as well as an audio out jack to hook up a nice set of home theatre speakers. In fact, one of the USB ports is USB 3.0 ready, which means it’ll be able to play 4K files off a USB drive if that catches your fancy. What also helps is that the lens has vertical as well as horizontal adjustment settings, which means you don’t necessarily have to fret about the perfect placement for the W5700 in relation to the screen or wall you will be using for the projection. This has always been an issue with a lot of home theatre projectors, but life should be simpler now. Then there is the 1.6x zoom, which lets you control the throw distance easily. What you also don’t need to fret about is any ambient light streaming in—rated at 1,800 ANSI lumens, this is a fairly bright projector that will not get deterred by some amount of ambient light in the room. Usually, setting up projectors is quite a tedious task, but we have to say that the BenQ W5700 is primed for setup and is ready to use in significantly lesser time and with much lesser volume of cursing and irritation.By no stretch of the imagination can the BenQ W5700 be considered small. You will need to have a fairly generous table or counter space ready for this to sit once you wish to set it up. The matte black finish is most welcome, as it doesn’t demand as much regular cleaning (borderline obsessive cleaning, from yours truly) as a glossy black finish usually does. The vents are at the front, and all the controls are nicely laid out on the back panel. All in all, the BenQ W5700 is very pleasing on the eye, and therefore we can file this away safely in the 'beauty with brains' folder.Settle down to watch a movie or binge watch a show on Netflix, and the sheer attention to detail just catches your attention. For starters, this super-high resolution 11-element lens array as BenQ calls it is the closest we have come to pristine visual reproduction on a projector. All the work under the hood has made a lot of difference, and that can be appreciated from the get go. It is bright, sharp, well detailed and the aforementioned colour features all work well in tandem to make the resultant image and visuals look significantly better than anything we have seen on projectors thus far. There is also the HDR working away to increase the detailing and contrast as and when necessary. We did not notice the HDR intensity reduce or fade away as the projection sizes became larger, something that has been a challenge for a few projectors that also claim HDR. On the same note, the BenQ W5700 supports the HDR10 & HLG(Hybrid Log-Gamma) standards. Fast moving visuals are smooth, and there is no ‘tearing’ or ‘ghosting’ as elements on the screen move around at a fast pace—great news then, for action movie fans.The dynamic iris can be a bit of a hit and miss though. The entire premise of this is that the aperture opens wider or lesser depending on the amount of light that is needed to make the best detailing in any particular visual. However, we noticed that these changes aren’t always subtle, and you can see them on screen—it is like a sluggish auto-brightness feature on a TV, which you can see react belatedly in an attempt to keep up as the visuals on the screen change. This is a bit of a downer as you are engrossed in a movie, and our recommendation is to keep this feature turned off and yet the BenQ W5700 still reproduces excellent contrast and detailing.At a price tag of Rs 2,99,999 for the W5700, BenQ is asking for some serious money to follow through on your interest. That being said, there is no doubt the W5700 is ticking off the checklist that makes this future proof as well—expect this to be your loyal companion in the home theatre room for years to come. It is packed to the limit on the spec sheet with all the features that movie buffs would need, and all those working together really do make a positive difference on what you see on the projected visuals as well. Some serious investment, but some hobbies and interests do cost you a bit.