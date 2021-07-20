Best 5G Phones in India Under Rs 20,000 in July 2021: Realme 8, iQoo Z3

5G connectivity is yet to be available in India, but several OEMs are already offering 5G-enabled smartphones. At the moment, it is unclear whether we’ll see the technology this year or by 2022, but smartphone makers already want you to be prepared for its imminent arrival. Additionally, the connectivity feature isn’t just restricted to flagship devices anymore as OEMs are bringing them at different price points. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and more are not only offering 5G but their phones come bundled with other impressive hardware. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, you can check out this list.

Realme 8, iQoo Z3 5G (approx Rs 19,990): The iQoo Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. During our review, we found its cameras to be good, but the build quality wasn’t that great.

Realme 8 5G (approx Rs 14,499): If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000, you should definitely consider Realme 8 5G. The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (approx Rs 13,999): Similar to the Realme 8 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (approx Rs 13,999): Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Its first sale in India will start on July 26.

Oppo A74 5G (from Rs 17,990): Last on the list is the Oppo A74 5G that comes in two colour options of Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour. It carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC instead of a MediaTek processor. There’s also a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here