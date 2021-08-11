Best 5G Smartphones in India Under Rs 30,000 in August 2021

5G connectivity is yet to be available in India, but several OEMs are already offering 5G-enabled smartphones. At the moment, it is unclear whether we’ll see the technology this year or by 2022, but smartphone makers already want you to be prepared for its imminent arrival. Additionally, the connectivity feature isn’t just restricted to flagship devices anymore as OEMs are bringing them at different price points. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and more are not only offering 5G, but their phones come bundled with other impressive hardware. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 30,000, you can check out this list.

iQoo Z3 5G (approx Rs 19,990): The iQoo Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. During our review, we found its cameras to be good, but the build quality wasn’t that great.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G (From Rs 29,999): Xiaomi Mi 11X sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. It carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. There’s also a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. (Review)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (from Rs 29,999): Customers can also check out the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the company’s first phone with a MediaTek SoC. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter. (Review)

Poco F3 GT 5G (from 28,999): If you’re into gaming, check out the Poco F3 GT that also carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. (Review)

Realme X7 Max 5G (from Rs 26,999): Last on the list is the Realme X7 Max 5G that features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel primary camera and under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Its 4,500mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging support. (Review)

