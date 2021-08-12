Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India in August 2021

Smartphone makers around the world are now introducing 5G connectivity to budget smartphones, thanks to advances in mobile processors. Although India is yet to roll out 5G commercially to the masses, smartphone brands are already flaunting the tech. But buying a 5G smartphone isn’t fully absurd as we may soon see the connectivity option in India, and you could be the first to get ultra-fast internet directly on the smartphone. If you’re planning to get a phone under Rs 20,000, here are five options you can check out.

Moto G60 (approx Rs 17,999): The Motorola Moto G60 sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone ships with Android 11, and it is touted to deliver a clean Android experience. It packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support.

iQoo Z3 5G (approx Rs 19,990): The iQoo Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. During our review, we found its cameras to be good, but the build quality wasn’t that great.

Realme 8 5G (approx Rs 14,499): If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000, you can check out the Realme 8 5G. The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (approx Rs 13,999): Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Its first sale in India will start on July 26.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (approx Rs 13,999): Similar to the Realme 8 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here