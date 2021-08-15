Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India in August 2021

5G connectivity is yet to be available in India, but several OEMs are already offering 5G-enabled smartphones. At the moment, it is unclear whether we’ll see the technology this year or by 2022, but smartphone makers already want you to be prepared for its imminent arrival. Apart from 5G connectivity, OEMs continue to add impressive hardware and software capabilities on their devices that don’t cost a fortune. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 40,000, you can check out this list.

OnePlus 9R (from Rs 39,999): First on the list is the OnePlus 9R that made its debut specifically for the Indian market. The phone revived the company’s ‘flagship killer’ status at a price point starting under Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Its 48-megapixel primary camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and supports 5G. (Review)

Vivo X60 (approx Rs 37,990): The Vivo X60 5G from this year features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It draws power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that is designed for ‘affordable flagships.’ There is no Gimbal stabilisation here though the primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor comes with OIS. (Review)

iQoo 7 5G (from Rs 31,990): Similar to Vivo X60, the iQoo 7 5G also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, but with a relatively smaller 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, and there’s a 4,400mAh battery on the iQoo 7 that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging. The company will launch iQoo 8 series in China on August 17.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (from Rs 39,999): The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is OnePlus’ biggest competitor in India when it comes to retaining flagship killer status. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (from Rs 29,999): The last phone on the list is the most affordable 5G phone, the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It is the company’s first phone with a MediaTek SoC. Apart from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, it sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter. (Review)

