Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 in India in August 2021

Smartphone makers around the world are now introducing 5G connectivity to almost all flagship devices. Although India is yet to roll out 5G commercially, smartphone brands are already flaunting the tech to stand out against competitors. Apart from 5G connectivity, OEMs continue to add impressive hardware and software capabilities on their devices that don’t cost a fortune. In case you’re looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone under Rs 50,000, you can check out this list.

OnePlus 9 5G (from Rs 49,999): Starting with the OnePlus 9 5G, the phone features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A key feature of the phone includes the Hasselblad-powered triple camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G (from Rs 39,999): The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is OnePlus’ biggest competitor in India when it comes to retaining flagship killer status. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

Vivo X60 Pro 5G (from 49,990): The Vivo X60 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate similar to the OnePlus 9 5G. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 48-megapixel primary camera with gimbal stabilisation.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (from Rs 49,999): Customers can also check out the Asus ROG Phone 5 that is one of the few gaming smartphones in the country. It comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. There are also dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array. The phone also gets AirTrigger 5 buttons on the shoulders to enhance the gaming experience. (Review)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (from Rs 39,990): Last on the list is the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G that looks similar to the OnePlus 9 5G in terms of design. It comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. (Review)

