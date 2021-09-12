Best 5G Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 16,000 in India in September 2021

Smartphone makers around the world are introducing 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. Although India is yet to roll out 5G commercially, smartphone brands are already flaunting the tech and want customers to be ready whenever the 5G data is ready. If you want to stay ahead and experience the connectivity option first, there are a couple of options under Rs 16,000. Here are five phones you must check out:

Realme 8 5G (approx Rs 15,499): Starting with the Realme 8 5G, the phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology. The phone comes in multiple colour options.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (approx Rs 14,999): Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (approx Rs 14,499): Similar to the Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10T 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Oppo A53s 5G (Rs 15,990): Another device with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display. The Oppo A53s 5G’s rear camera system houses a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver 17.74 hours of continuous video. It comes in two colours.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Rs 14,999): Last on the list is another 5G device from Realme. There’s hardly a difference between Narzo 30 5G and Realme 8 5G except for the design. Otherwise, the phone packs a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM + 5GB virtual RAM. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

