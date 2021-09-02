Best 5G Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in India in September 2021

5G connectivity on smartphones is becoming a common feature, thanks to advances in mobile processors and 5G modems. Although India is yet to roll out 5G commercially to the masses, smartphone brands are already flaunting the tech. Similarly, buying a 5G-enabled smartphone isn’t fully absurd as we may see the connectivity option in India very soon, and you could be the first to get ultra-fast internet directly on the smartphone. If you’re planning to get a phone under Rs 20,000, here are five options you can check out.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM): Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Customers can choose between three colour options.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (approx Rs 15,999): Both Redmi Note 10T 5G and Poco M3 Pro bear heavy similarities, so customers can choose one depending on sale offers. The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

iQoo Z3 5G (approx Rs 19,990): The iQoo Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. During our review, we found its cameras to be good, but the build quality wasn’t that great.

Realme 8 5G (approx Rs 14,499): If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000, you can check out the Realme 8 5G. The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Rs 20,999): The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has just debuted in India, and customers can bring down the price by Rs 2,000 (effectively Rs 18,999) with ICICI credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

