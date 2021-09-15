Best 5G Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 25,000 in India in September 2021

4G smartphones are slowly becoming a thing of the past, despite the 5G connectivity option is yet to roll out in India. Today, customers have loads of options to choose from and do not need to spend over Rs 40,000 to get a decent 5G-enabled smartphone. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more are also upgrading smartphones with attractive hardware such as larger displays and faster-charging technology. If you’re planning to buy a new 5G phone under Rs 25,000, here’s a list you can check out.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (approx Rs 24,999): The ‘core edition’ of the Nord lineup comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and the triple camera setup on the back houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. (Review)

iQoo Z3 5G (approx Rs 19,990): The iQoo Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. During our review, we found its cameras to be good, but the build quality wasn’t that great.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G (from Rs 21,999): Xiaomi’s mid-budget phone comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood. It also features a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. (Review)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Rs 20,999): The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G was launched in India earlier this month, and it came as a no-frills 5G phone. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Realme X7 Max 5G (from Rs 23,999): Last on the list is the Realme X7 Max 5G that features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel primary camera and under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Its 4,500mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging support. (Review)

