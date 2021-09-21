Best 5G Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 in India in September 2021

4G smartphones are slowly becoming a thing of the past despite the 5G connectivity is yet to roll out in India commercially. At the moment, it is unclear whether we’ll see the technology this year or by 2022, but smartphone makers already want you to be prepared for its imminent arrival. Additionally, the connectivity feature isn’t just restricted to flagship devices anymore as OEMs are bringing them at different price points. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and more are not only offering 5G, but their phones come bundled with other impressive hardware. In case you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 30,000, you can check out this list.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G (From Rs 29,999): Xiaomi Mi 11X sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. It carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. There’s also a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. (Review)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (from Rs 29,999): Customers can also check out the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the company’s first phone with a MediaTek SoC. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter. (Review)

Poco F3 GT 5G (from 28,999): If you’re into gaming, you can check out the Poco F3 GT that also carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. (Review)

Realme X7 Max 5G (from Rs 26,999): Last on the list is the Realme X7 Max 5G that features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel primary camera and under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Its 4,500mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging support. (Review)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Rs 21,999): If you’re a Samsung loyalist, customers can check out the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is a mid-range chipset in MediaTek’s latest 5G SoC lineup. Along with this, the device features up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the latter being expandable by up to 1TB through microSD cards. At the front, the Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a drop notch to accommodate the front camera. Other features include 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here