Best Alternatives to Xiaomi's New Mi NoteBook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Xiaomi has finally entered the Indian laptop market by launching its new Mi NoteBook 14 range. The company has brought two variants, the regular Mi NoteBook 14 and the slightly premium Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. These laptops are meant for everyday usage and light photo and video editing purposes. Xiaomi also claims that thanks to the Nvidia GeForce MX250 and MX350 GPUs, one can do light gaming.

The company does offer a solid price point, especially the top-end model of the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition which is priced at Rs 59,999. But does that mean it is the best performing laptop in its range? Well, while we are currently testing the machine, I’ve done some investigation to find out if there are some good alternatives to the new Mi NoteBook 14 range with better or equally good hardware and minor compromises.

Asus ROG Strix G

If you really want to get into gaming, then the ROG Strix G is the right choice. The base model of the notebook is currently selling around Rs 55,000 and for that you get a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9300H which is a slightly more powerful CPU, despite being an older processor. The ROG Strix G also comes with hybrid storage, a backlit keyboard, and more importantly the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 which will offer much better graphics performance.

MSI Modern 14

This is a sleek notebook if you are looking for an ultra-portable machine. It weighs just 1.19kgs and comes with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options as well as Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 330 GPU. This one also comes with a backlit keyboard, something that the Mi NoteBook 14 range doesn’t offer. The base model of the MSI Modern 14 is selling at Rs 54,990 on Amazon India.





Lenovo IdeaPad S340

Lenovo also offers a very competitive thin and light notebook. The IdeaPad S145 weighs 1.55kgs which is similar to the Mi NoteBook 14. It also sports the 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This particular model is priced around Rs 59,000.





HP Pavilion Gaming

Another entry-level gaming notebook, the HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 edition is a much more powerful machine, and well suited if you like gaming. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3550H CPU paired with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050. You also get 8GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and an additional 1TB HDD. This particular model is priced at Rs 49,990 on Flipkart.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

The ThinkPad range is known for its rugged design and long lasting construction. The ThinkPad E14 gives tough competition to the Mi NoteBook 14 range by offering the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM and hybrid storage option of 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD. It comes with a thin and light design weighing 1.77kgs and can handle accidental knocks, drops, and even spills. You can grab this from Amazon India for Rs 59,990.