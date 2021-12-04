Best Android Phones From Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung And More Under Rs 20,000 In India

Smartphones are the most important piece of tech we use. A smartphone holds all our personal data - from contacts, to emails, to photos and videos, to even banking and financial details, apart from being the primary source of communication for almost everyone these days. With the deepest penetration, comes the most complex market with millions of products to pick from in multiple budgets and specifications. In India, the mid-to-budget range smartphones are the most popular. Few days ago, we listed some of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000, and today we will tell you about some of the best smartphones in the Indian market under Rs 20,000. Let us take a look:

1. Realme 8s 5G (Rs 17,999) - The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 onwards in India and is available for purchase on the official Realme website and Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and comes as the first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip. The Realme 8s 5G comes with 16GB of RAM that is expandable to up to 13GB with Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion technology. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 8s 5G which supports 33W fast charging.

2. Motorola Moto G60 (Rs 16,999) - The Motorola Moto G60 was launched earlier this year and is priced at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch HDR10 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that has a 108-megapixel primary shooter, and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

3. iQoo Z3 (Rs 19,999) - The iQoo Z3 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 onwards and is available to purchase on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The iQoo Z3 has a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

4. Realme 8 Pro (Rs 17,999) - The Realme 8 Pro is available for purchase on the Realme official online store and on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm 720G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is a quad rear camera setup on the Realme 8 Pro that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Relame 8 Pro that supports 65W fast charging.

5. Poco X3 Pro (Rs 18,999) - The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 onwards and is available on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a quad rear camera on the Poco X3 Pro that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Rs 19,999) - The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max from Xiaomi’s sub-brand is available for purchase on Xiaomi’s official site, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retailers. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a quad rear camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that includes a 108-megapixel quad rear camera, a 5-megapixel super macro lens, an 8-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5,020mAh battery on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that supports 33W fast charging.

7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Rs 16,999) - The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 and is available for purchase on Realme’s official site. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

8. Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs 19,999) - The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available to purchase on Samsung’s official website. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel shooter, and two 5-megapixel cameras. The smartphone comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

