Best Android Phones to Buy In India In July 2021: OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra And More

Looking to buy a new Android phone? Google’s Android is the most-used mobile operating system in the world. This means that naturally there is a plethora of Android smartphones out there making for one of the most confusing market in the world. While the second-most popular operating system iOS is limited to devices made by Apple, the Android market is much diverse with many manufacturers making many smartphones in many budget options. This makes it difficult to find the right option in any certain budget or requirement. This is where we step in. In this listicle, we will tell you the best Android phones that you can get your hands on in India in July 2021:

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the South Korean giant’s “Ultra" flagship smartphone for 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,05,999 onwards in India and can be purchased from Samsung India’s online store. Given the price, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with bleeding-edge technology and top-end specifications. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal stoage. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and S-Pen support. There is a quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that is headlined by a 108-megapixel shooter.

2. OnePlus 9 Pro - OnePlus‘ flagship smartphone for 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro is price at Rs 64,999 onwards in India and can be purchased from OnePlus.in and Amazon. The smartphone comes with flagship specifications like a 67-inch Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a quad-rear camera that has been developed in partnership with Hassleblad. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

3. Asus ROG Phone 5 - The most sought-after gaming smartphone in India, the Asus ROG Phone 5 can be purchased at a price of Rs 49,999 onwards on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Asus ROG Phone has a 6,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel lens.

4. Mi 11 Ultra - The Mi 11 Ultra from Xiaomi is the smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is should be scared of. Xiaomi’s “Superphone," the Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 in India and comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with a 3200×1440 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 67W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera on the Mi 11 Ultra that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 - The vanilla version of Samsung’s flagship offering for this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the safest Android smartphone to go with if a user is looking for a flagship-level smartphone that lasts with them long. The Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at a price of Rs 69,999 in India and comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

6. Vivo X60 Pro+ - Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s flagship offering, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs 69,990 in India and can be purchased on Amazon as well as Vivo’s official website. The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal stoage. The smartphone has a 4,200mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. There is a quad rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel shooter, a 48-megapixel shooter, a 32-megapixel shooter, and an 8-megapixel camera.

7. iQoo 7 - The iQoo 7 is priced at Rs 31,990 onwards and comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone 4,400mAh battery that comes with support for 66W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera on the iQoo 7 smartphone that is headlined with a 48-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilisation.

8. OnePlus 9 - OnePlus’ vanilla offering for this year’s flagship range, the OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards in India. The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal stoage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 9 also has a Hassleblad-developed rear camera, but only come with three sensors headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.

9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G - The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 in India and comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsetpaired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

10. Vivo X60 - The Vivo X60 is priced at Rs 37,990 in India and comes with a 6.56-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The Vivo X60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There is a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera on the Vivo X60 that is headlined with a 48-megapixel shooter.

