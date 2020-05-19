Best Android Phones to Buy in India Priced Under Rs 20,000

The year 2020 has already seen some great phones with the continued trend of high-end features trickling down to affordable ones. While the budget segment didn’t catch a lot of attention, there were quite a few interesting smartphones to choose from. Xiaomi continued to offer excellent value for money products, while Samsung and Realme also offered some exciting devices. Here is our recommendation of the highest-rated handsets in the market which you can buy today, for less than 20,000 bucks.

Poco X2

Xiaomi’s spinoff brand Poco, took its time to launch a new handset this year. The new Poco X2 is essentially a rebranded Redmi K30 that is selling in China and offers pretty good specifications for the asking price. It is one of the best handsets that you can get as it offers a powerful processor, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a decent camera package.

Price: Starting at Rs 16,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note lineup has been one of the most popular smartphone series when it comes to the sub-Rs 20,000 price range. The latest Note 9 series includes a new ‘Max’ variant that offers powerful hardware along with a premium design language.

Price: Starting at Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy M31

If a large battery is what you desire, then Samsung has the right phone for you. The Galaxy M31 is a part of the company’s M-Series that launched last year. It comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that can easily last two days. It also comes with a quad-camera setup and an AMOLED panel.

Price: Starting at Rs 15,999

Realme 6 Pro

Realme has been offering pretty competitive devices and the latest budget champion is the Realme 6 Pro. Loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate display, with a dual-selfie camera placed inside the punch-hole display. It also offers a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging which is pretty good considering its price.

Price: Starting at Rs 17,999

Xiaomi Mi A3

There are hardly any stock Android options on the market, but if that is what you are looking for then the Mi A3 from Xiaomi is probably your best bet. It isn’t a powerhouse when it comes to hardware, but performance is splendid. You get excellent battery life and great cameras as well.

Price: Starting at Rs 12,999