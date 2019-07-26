Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More

While the price of flagship and premium smartphones has skyrocketed in the past few years, this has also brought phones with lag-free performance and high-end features, within a mid-range budget. Today we are listing down the best Android smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB variant with 256GB storage; the all-new Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

There’s also a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. Apart from being a flagship smartphone under the Redmi branding, the K20 Pro is also the most affordable smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in India, making it one of the best options available in the market under Rs 30,000.

Nokia 8.1

Hands down, the 6.18-inch ‘PureDisplay’ (2280x1080 resolution) is one of the best that you will find in the sub Rs 30,000 price range. The Nokia 8.1 is one of the first phones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and retains a lot of similarities with the Snapdragon 845. The phone also benefits from Google’s Android One program. You get the newest Android 9 Pie, with no third-party apps. The 3,500mAh battery easily lasts a day and a half as a primary phone for hectic days at work.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 sports a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, with the primary 12-megapixel camera featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4-micron pixels, OIS, EIS, 2PD (dual photodiode) tech, and a dual-LED flash. The secondary 13-megapixel fixed-focus lens is meant for depth sensing. At the front, the Nokia 8.1 houses a 20-megapixel fixed focus lens with 0.9-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixel tech for better low-light photography.

There really are no arguments against this phone—top-notch design, slick performance, and a good camera as well to go with the rest. With a current price tag of Rs 26,999, the Nokia 8.1 is easily one of the best phones on this side of the Rs30,000 price point.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Priced at Rs. 28,990, the Samsung Galaxy A70 features a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a glass finish at the back. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and gets 128GB of onboard storage, that can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB. At the back, there is a triple camera setup which features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Other prominent features on the A70, include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.

One Plus 6T

At Rs 27,999 the One Plus 6T handles almost like a flagship device but at a big price relief. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has a 6.41-inch Optic Full-HD+ AMOLED display.

You get dual cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel (Sony IMX 519 sensor) camera paired with a 20-megapixel (Sony IMX 376K sensor) secondary camera. The former has an aperture of f/1.7 and a pixel size of 1.22 microns, while the latter has an aperture of f/1.7. There’s also a 16-Megapixel front camera. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, face unlock, a 3,700mAh battery, along with OnePlus’ fast charging tech, and of course, Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS.

Oppo F11 Pro

Priced at Rs 24,990, the Oppo F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, and is offered in two variants -4GB RAM + 64 GB and 6GB + 128GB internal storage configurations along with a 4,000mAh battery.

The handset has a 6.5-inch bezel-less display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, VOOC 3.0 fast charging support which can charge from zero to hundred in just 80 minutes, and a rear fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s ColorOS 6 layered on top. The F11 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

For Marvel fans, there’s a special variant, The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 27,990. The limited-edition smartphone comes in Space Blue colour with a red Avengers logo at the back, a red-coloured power button, and a Captain America case. It also comes with one of the six Avengers collector badges.

Honor View 20

Priced at Rs 27,999, the Honor View 20 was one of the first smartphones with a punch-hole display to be launched in India. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD display, with a small hole for the 25-megapixel front camera. There’s also a 48-megapixel primary (rear) camera.

This smartphone is powered by a Huawei Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 9.0 with Magic UI layered on top and has a 4,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

At Rs 24,999 the ZenFone 5Z is one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with the premium octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC. It has a 6.2-inch Full-HD (2248x1080) display, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and comes with a 3,300 mAh battery. The Zenfone 5Z has a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Poco F1

One of the most popular handsets from Xiaomi, the Poco F1 is still one of the best handsets to buy under 30K. The Armoured Edition, specifically featuring the flagship-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, at possibly one of the most affordable price-points in the market at the moment. It has 6.18-inch Full HD (2246x1080) display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and a 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 20-Megapixel front camera.