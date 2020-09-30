Best Budget 4K TVs in India, Feat. Mi TV 4X, Nokia UHD HDR and More

Big screen and big 4K resolution don’t have to be a luxury and limited to a few people. There are plenty of options now available in the market to suit your budget when it comes to 4K TVs additionally packed with Android TV features like Google Play Store and pre-installed apps as well. We take a look at some of the best pocket-friendly 4K TV options.

KODAK 4K HDR ANDROID TV

This Android TV not only brings access to the Google Play Store but also boasts of 4K and HDR support. The TVs have a resolution of 4K (3840x2160) along with support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. They also come in a wide colour gamut. The bezels on the Kodak TV are quite thin, giving viewers 15 per cent more screen. The price of the 43-inch model is Rs 23,999 going up to Rs 49,999 for the 65-inch screen. See it here.

THOMSON OATH PRO 4K HDR ANDROID TV

This French brand has started assembling TVs in India as well. The 43-inch TV has a peak brightness of 500 nits while the 55 and 65-inch TVs have a peak brightness of 550 nits. The TV has an IPS panel and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Android TV has features like Chromecast built-in, a voice-enabled remote control along with support for all popular streaming platforms. The 43-inch version is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 65-inch costs Rs 52,999. See it here.

XIAOMI MI TV 4X TV

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4X family brings with them a resolution of 4K along with support for HDR 10. They do not support Dolby Vision. It has a PatchWall feature which is a friendly experience for those that aren’t used to a Smart TV UI. It places content before the service, letting users browse a large catalogue of movies and TV shows. Xiaomi’s TVs also bring with them a handy feature called data saver. TVs are in the price range of Rs 24,999 and Rs 54,999. See it here.

NOKIA TV

They come with it a 4K panel, along with support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. One of the unique features of the TV is that it has speakers powered by JBL. The speakers are also front-facing which makes a big difference when compared to downward-firing speakers. The 43-inch is priced at Rs 31,999 and 55-inch screen costs Rs 41,999. See it here.

TCL P715

These TVs bring with them some of the features found on the QLED lineup such as far-field mics to help you control the TV using your voice. In addition to this, the TV brings with it a 4K panel along with support for HDR. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 28,999 while the 75-inch model comes for Rs 99,999. See it here.