Best Budget Fitness Bands With Heart Rate, Activity Tracking: Mi, Samsung and More

In this fitness-conscious modern-day world, fitness bands or trackers have become essential parts of our lives. Whether you are hitting the gym, going for a run or just doing a lap of your pool, these trackers update you with your fitness needs along with your sleeping patterns. Not everyone can afford high-end Apple watches and it’s for this purpose that we bring fitness trackers in a budget.

Mi Smart Band 4

For the first time, it comes with a colour display for the first time in the Mi Band series. The Mi Smart Band 4 also lets you track your heart rate, steps, sleep and more. The Mi Fit app lets you connect the Mi Smart Band 4 to your iOS or Android device, so platform compatibility is not an issue either. This band is available for a price of Rs 2,299. See it here.

Honor Band 5

It is loaded with several fitness tracking features and adequate customizability that allows it to be paired with both Android as well as iOS devices. Huawei's TruSleep, TruSense, swim stroke recognition and always-on heart rate tracking make the Honor Band 5 a fine budget option. The price of this fitness tracker is Rs 2,999. See it here.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

This is Samsung’s latest offering in the Galaxy Fit series. The Galaxy Fit e comes with various features like auto workout-tracking, with the ability to detect three activities - walking, running and dynamic workout. It can also keep a track of your heart rate, and lets you wear it while swimming, thanks to its 5ATM (50-metre) water resistance. This is the budget offering from Samsung at a price of Rs 2,599. See it here.

Realme band

This band is loaded with features like touch-sensitive display and can show notifications for calls, messages, reminders, and also third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. It can also control the media. It also includes a heart rate sensor on the back. The watchband can be removed which unveils a charging connector which can be used with any USD Type-A port. Priced at Rs 2,999, this band can last up to 10 days on a single charge. See it here.

GOQii Vital ECG Activity Tracker

Apart from the fitness tracker, on-screen you get notifications from WhatsApp, SMS, email and calls. The Exercise Mode on the new GOQii tracker enables you to track and monitor your steps, heart rate and time duration of your activities. With the companion app, you get an option to choose your nutritionist, personal trainer and wellness expert. It is priced at Rs 3,324. See it here.