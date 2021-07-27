Best Budget Laptops Under Rs 50000 at Amazon Prime Day Sale ft HP 15 and More

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here, and with the first day wrapped up, there is still plenty for you to look at. If you are in the market for a new laptop, there is a comprehensive range of some of the best budget laptops under Rs 50,000 that you can consider buying. These laptops offer new generation processors, full HD displays, ample RAM and SSD based fast storage standards, to ensure that you have some of the best laptops that you can buy for these prices. Along with the specifications, you also get excellent keyboards and smart designs as well — making sure that the best budget laptops under Rs 50,000 are not compromises by any means. With this in sight, here’s looking at the best options that are available at under Rs 50,000.

Acer Aspire 5: Offer price: Rs 38,990. The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the most affordable laptops that offer an 11th generation Intel processor at its heart. Alongside this, it features 4GB of DDR4 RAM that can be user expanded to up to 12GB, and also comes with a 256GB SSD for fast storage. It also features a 15-inch full HD display with slim bezels, and a full size keyboard with a numeric pad as well. It also weighs just 1.65kg, making it one of the best budget laptops under Rs 50,000 that you can buy.

Asus VivoBook Ultra: Offer price: Rs 43,990. The Asus VivoBook Ultra is a steal deal as well, offering an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor along with a new generation design that includes super slim bezels. In fact, it gives users as good an experience as any premium laptop, offering a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader as well. You also get 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, hence offering one of the strongest feature sets at this price that you can avail.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Offer price: Rs 43,990. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the slimmest and lightest budget performance laptops that you can avail. Featuring the 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, along with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and Windows Hello unlocking via a fingerprint reader as well, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is a wonderfully well balanced laptop to buy. It weighs only 1.4kg, making sure that it is a highly mobile and easy to carry laptop at this category.

HP 15s: Offer price: Rs 44,990. The HP 15s is a solid budget laptop that offers a premium design with super slim display bezels, but still provides a well spaced keyboard with a dedicated number pad. Its specifications include an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, along with 8GB RAM and a super generous 512GB SSD for storage. It also features an HD webcam for video conferencing, and with a 1.7kg body weight, offers a premium design even in this budget segment.

Dell Inspiron 5410: Offer price: Rs 48,990. The Dell Inspiron 5410 offers a convertible design that makes it ideal for entertainment consumers. It features a gorgeous, 14-inch full HD touchscreen display and a 360 degree rotating hinge to work in tablet mode as well. It offers an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it amply equipped for all work needs. In terms of convertibles, this is one of the best budget laptops under Rs 50,000 to consider.

