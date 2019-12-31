Best Budget Phones Under Rs 20,000 in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2, Nokia 7.2

We saw some really interesting smartphones in 2019 at all price segments. Like last year, the budget category was crowded with new devices launching left, right and center. Samsung began the year with a new budget series, the Galaxy M, while Xiaomi and Realme were at it releasing a slew of devices trying to undercut the competition. Here we have listed our pick of the top five phones from 2019 if you have a budget of Rs 20,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro recently which offers a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and the powerful MediaTek Helio G90T processor. We were quite impressed with the performance, as well as its premium build quality. The quad cameras offer a good variety of features while the HDR display looks impressive. The handset also offers dual-wake functionality, making it the first phone that lets you use both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Price: Rs 14,999

Realme X2

Now, this is pretty much the same as the previously launched Realme XT, but you get a slightly improved processor and a higher resolution selfie camera. The Realme X2 is a solid device when you look at the specs. It has a fast SoC, enough RAM for your multitasking needs, a great display, quad-cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and even 30W fast charging. The only minor disappointment is the software experience as ColorOS is not very intuitive.

Price: Rs 16,999

Nokia 7.2

One of the finest looking devices in the budget segment, the Nokia 7.2 impressed us with its premium design and looks. Like all Nokia Android devices, this one also comes with stock Android so the software experience is smooth and you also get the guarantee of future updates for at least three years. Apart from that, the handset offers a decent camera and a vivid display.

Price: Rs 18,599

Samsung Galaxy M30s

We picked the Galaxy M30s for its sheer battery size. It is the only phone in its category to offer a 6,000mAh battery unit helping the device last two days. The smartphone also offers a really good looking Super AMOLED display, and Samsung's One UI which is definitely a huge improvement from what the company offered in the past in terms of software experience.

Price: Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Mi A3

This is another stock Android device that is highly recommended from our side. Yes, it doesn't have a 1080p display, but that translates into a great battery life. The Mi A3 also offers a really good camera experience along with a premium glass build. The handset is also great for first-time smartphone users as the clean Android software doesn't come with any bloatware.

Price: Rs 12,999

