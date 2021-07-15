Smartphones are arguably the most important gadgets everyone uses these days. The smartphone market is also one of the most competitively fought in the smartphone space, and all the choices and offers often make it difficult for customers to pick the right option under various price points. Android phones galore, and every improving, at prices below the Rs 10,000 mark This is where we step in, giving our readers the best options under certain price-points to pick from. In this story, we attempt to list out the ten of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India, that you can buy right now.

1. Realme Narzo 30A - Priced at Rs 8,999, the Realme Narzo 30A comes as one of the safest under Rs 10,000 option that comes to mind. The Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary AI camera.

2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Priced at Rs 9,999 in India, the Redmi 9 Prime comes as one of the best-selling budget smartphone in the country. It comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera includig a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

3. Poco C3 - The Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera.

4. Realme Narzo 20A - The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that is headlined with a 12-megapixel AI shooter. The Realme Narzo 20A has a 5,000mAh battery.

5. Infinix Hot 10S - Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs 9,999 in India and coms with a 6.82-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh batterty and a triple rear camera headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.

6. Realme C25 - The Realme C25 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is paired with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a 6,000mAh battery on the Realme C25 with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that comes with a 13-megapixel primary AI shooter.

7. Moto G10 Power - Priced at Rs 9,999 in India, the Moto G10 Power can be purchased on Flipkart in the country. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Moto G10 Power has a 6,000mAh battery and comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

8. Micromax In 1b - Priced at Rs 6,999, the Micromax In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal stoage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter.

9. Samsung Galaxy M11 - The Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a price of Rs 9,999 in India. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and sports a triple rear camera that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter.

