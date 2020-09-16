Best Budget Smartwatches Under Rs. 15,000

The smartwatch market continues to be on the rise after all these years, given the amount of functionality such a small and convenient device offers. The demand for smartwatches is on the rise, as they combine features of a fitness tracker, a watch, and a smartphone. More importantly, a smartwatch helps you stay on track even when you are away from your phone. We take a look at some of the most popular pocket-friendly smartwatches in the market.

1. Fitbit Versa

Fitbit’s Versa is a fitness tracker-cum-smartwatch, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Fitbit Versa has special features to track a user’s daily activity. The Fitbit Versa also allows women to keep a track of their period, record symptoms, and compare their cycle against other health stats like sleep, activity, and weight. It has an industry leading heart rate monitor to continuously measure a user’s heart rate, track calorie counts, optimise effort during workouts, and maximize cardio fitness levels. It comes at a price of Rs 15,990.

2. Huami AMAZFIT GTS

The Huami Amazfit GTS comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display and boasts of up to 14 days of battery life. It keeps track of your heart using a PPG sensor, and a Realbeats engine that monitors your heart 24/7. It provides heart-rate monitoring during workouts as well. The Huami Amazfit GTS is a great product for swimmers as it supports multiple swimming scenarios and can work till up to 50-meters under water. The Huami Amazfit is available at a price of Rs 9,999.

3. Noise Colorfit Pro 2

Noise Colorfit Pro 2 comes in four great colour and strap options, and sports a 1.3-inch display, which has full capacitive touch which lets you operate the watch easily. The smartwatch has around 10 days of claimed battery life, and can be charged via a magnetic charger which is included with the watch. The Noise Colorfit Pro is a bang for your buck with its Rs 3,499 pricetag.

4. Honor Watch Magic 2

Honor Watch Magic 2 is an advanced sports smartwatch from the Huawei sub-brand. The Honor Watch Magic 2 comes in two variants - a 46mm, and a 42mm variant. The 46mm model comes in black and light brown colours, while the 42mm watch is available in black and gold colour options. The 46mm version has a 455mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 14 days of backup, while the 42mm variant has a 215 mAh (up to 7 days claimed battery backup). The Honor Watch Magic 2 is also capable of playing music through the speaker and connects to wireless headsets. The 46mm size watch is priced at Rs 14,999 while 42mm size is priced at Rs 13,999.

5. Huawei Watch GT2

Huawei’s Watch GT2 offers amazing fitness tracking features that cover cycling, aerobics, running, walking, elliptical, rowing, hiking, trail running, and triathlon. It also has a TruSleep 2.0 feature that provides you with real-time sleep data and tracks your breathing, heart rate, and pulse data. A unique feature on the Huawei Watch GT2 is TruRelax feature to record your heart rate and stress levels in a more efficient way. The watch comes at a price of Rs 14,990.